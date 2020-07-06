Wealth management firms among those that have taken PPP loans during coronavirus pandemic

The government's release of data on businesses that have participated in the Paycheck Protection Program confirms what many in the financial advice industry already knew: Wealth management firms were among those to have taken the government loans.

The data released by the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department on Monday included loans of more than $150,000 that were made through the PPP.

The loan program was created under the $2 trillion-plus CARES Act passed by Congress in March. A list of the borrowers had not been revealed until Monday. The government did not disclose the names of businesses that took less than $150,000, in an effort to protect small businesses.

The average loan size was $107,000, according to the SBA. Loans of less than $150,000 represented 86.5% of the loans granted.

The list of bigger borrowers that was released includes wealth management firms across the country. Those firms also disclose their borrowing activity in their own public filings.

The move to take that money sparked debate within the industry. Wealth management executives cited their need to protect their businesses, and therefore their clients, by shoring up their financial reserves in the face of a crisis.

Others argued financial advice firms are not facing the same dire circumstances as businesses in sectors that have been forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

"I admire the firms that didn't do it, but I also don't look down on the firms that did," said Philip Palaveev, CEO of The Ensemble Practice, which provides practice management programs and consulting services to financial advice firms.