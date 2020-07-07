Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed as investors await Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed at the Tuesday open as investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision.

Futures pointed to lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,675 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,630. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,714.44.

Stocks in Australia, meanwhile, were set to open little changed. The SPI futures contract was at 6,019, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,014.60. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to announce its interest rate decision at about 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

"The RBA this afternoon can confidently expected to be on hold as it continues to assess the outlook, where even in its best-case upside scenario, full economic recovery will take years," Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.