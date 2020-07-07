Coronavirus live updates: Brazil's Bolsonaro tested after feeling unwell; Novavax gets U.S. funds for vaccine

The U.S. government has put nearly half a billion dollars and support into Moderna's coronavirus vaccination project. But Reuters has learned the U.S. government and biotech company have squabbled over topics such as the trial process and the company's relative inexperience in human trials.

The phase three trial for the project was originally supposed to launch July 10, but was pushed back, STAT News reported last week.

One source said Moderna, which has never produced an approved vaccine or run a large trial, "could be on schedule if they were more cooperative," Reuters first reported Monday. Moderna has denied any missteps but did acknowledge "differences of opinion" between the company and the government experts involved.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which award $483 million to Moderna in April, said in a statement to Reuters that the collaboration has been positive and that Moderna's vaccine project is the most promising out of all the current options. –Alex Harring