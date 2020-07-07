Coronavirus live updates: Brazil's Bolsonaro tested after feeling unwell; Novavax gets U.S. funds for vaccine

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
Covid-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. continued to rise on Monday. While deaths nationwide have remained low, health officials, including White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, have warned deaths can lag hospitalizations and could still increase. The U.S. government also is racing forward in the search for a vaccine with a new $1.6 billion investment in biotech firm Novavax's potential vaccine.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The U.S. government has put nearly half a billion dollars and support into Moderna's coronavirus vaccination project. But Reuters has learned the U.S. government and biotech company have squabbled over topics such as the trial process and the company's relative inexperience in human trials.
The phase three trial for the project was originally supposed to launch July 10, but was pushed back, STAT News reported last week.
One source said Moderna, which has never produced an approved vaccine or run a large trial, "could be on schedule if they were more cooperative," Reuters first reported Monday. Moderna has denied any missteps but did acknowledge "differences of opinion" between the company and the government experts involved.
The Department of Health and Human Services, which award $483 million to Moderna in April, said in a statement to Reuters that the collaboration has been positive and that Moderna's vaccine project is the most promising out of all the current options. –Alex Harring
Researchers from Spain and the U.S. have cast doubt on herd immunity strategies after finding only 5% of the Spanish population was carrying antibodies for Covid-19.
More than 251,700 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Spain to date, and the country has the third-highest number of deaths relative to population in the world, according to Our World in Data.
The prevalence of antibodies in Spain's general population was "insufficient to provide herd immunity," scientists argued, despite the nation being one of the worst-hit by the pandemic.
Experts at Johns Hopkins University estimate that at least 70% of the population would need to be immune to Covid-19 for herd immunity to be achieved. —Chloe Taylor
Economic activity fell in every state in the first three months of the year as the pandemic brought activity to halt, according to government data.
No state's economy grew during the quarter, the data showed, while the U.S. gross domestic product — the broadest measure of the nation's economy — contracted by 5%.
While financial support was created through the CARES Act, estimates from the Tax Policy Center show states could see a $200 billion revenue shortfall in the 2020 fiscal year. States are currently weighing cuts to basic services, including education, health care and public safety as a result, CNBC's Scott Cohn reports.
Credit agencies have also taken notice of the changing financial situation. In May, Moody's Investors Service lowered its outlook for the U.S. State sector to "negative" from "stable" for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. –Alex Harring
Stocks opened lower, led by stocks that would directly benefit from an economic recovery, reports CNBC's Fred Imbert and Yun Li. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 200 points lower, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 slid 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.3%. —Melodie Warner
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals obtained a $450 million contract from the U.S. government to make and supply its double-antibody cocktail that is being tested against Covid-19, according to a Reuters report.
The antiviral cocktail, REGN-COV2, is in separate clinical trials both for treating and preventing Covid-19. —Melodie Warner
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for the coronavirus, shortly after the presidential palace confirmed to NBC News that he had been feeling unwell and was running a high temperature.
An affiliate to CNN in Brazil had reported that the right-wing leader tested positive for the virus, but this has not been verified by CNBC or officially confirmed.
The results of Bolsonaro's test for Covid-19 are expected at around 11 a.m. ET. —Sam Meredith
Biotech company Novavax announced it was awarded $1.6 billion from the U.S. government to help accelerate the late-stage development and manufacturing of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Reuters reported.
It is the largest investment made so far through Operation Warp Speed, the Trump Administration's effort to expedite the development and production of drugs and vaccines to help combat the virus. Novavax stock soared more than 35% in premarket trading on the news.
The federal government has also made investments through Operation Warp Speed in Johnson & Johnson's vaccine candidate, Moderna's and AstraZeneca's potential vaccine, which is being developed with Oxford University.
Novavax said the award will help fund its phase three trial, expected to begin in the fall, and help it to ready 100 million doses for distribution as early as the end of the year if the potential vaccine proves safe and effective in humans. —Will Feuer
Read CNBC's previous coronavirus live coverage here: Australia closes interstate border; California asks indoor businesses to close