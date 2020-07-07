Do you understand how taxes work? Test your knowledge to achieve your financial goals with this quiz

Many taxpayers struggle to understand even the basics when it comes to filing their taxes. To that point, many people are generally familiar with questions related to income taxes, tax withholding and household exemptions, but they struggle when it comes to questions about tax deductions or tax credits. Misunderstanding or ignoring the various tax breaks that are available could prove costly. Let's see how much you understand about taxes. Take this quiz to test your knowledge.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: I've been a career coach for 20 years. Here is my best advice for job seekers via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.