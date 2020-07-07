Herd immunity strategies called into question after coronavirus antibody study in Spain

Customers sit at tables socially distanced from each other at the outdoor terrace of a bar, operating at reduced capacity in Plaza Mayor in Madrid, Spain.

Covid-19 antibodies in Spain's population "are insufficient to provide herd immunity," a new study has claimed, despite the country being one of the worst-affected by the pandemic.

In a peer-reviewed paper published in the Lancet medical journal Monday, researchers from Harvard, MIT and several Spanish institutions analyzed findings from a widescale study on antibody prevalence in Spain.

More than 251,700 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Spain, while the virus has killed 28,388 people in the country to date, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. With 607 deaths per million people, Spain has the third-highest number of deaths relative to population in the world, according to Our World in Data.

Households all over Spain were invited at random by the research team to take part in the study, which aimed to determine the proportion of the population that had developed antibodies for the coronavirus.

A total of 61,075 people agreed to participate in the study, which was carried out between April 27 and May 11. Participants answered a questionnaire on coronavirus symptoms, were given a point-of-care finger prick test, and had the option to donate blood for further laboratory testing (which 51,958 of the people in the study did).

Just 5% of participants presented with antibodies from point-of-care tests, while antibodies were detected in 4.6% of the blood samples.

According to the findings, there was "substantial geographical variability," with antibodies found in 10% of samples from Madrid but just 3% of those taken from coastal areas.

Around a third of those who tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies had been asymptomatic while infected with the virus, the study found.