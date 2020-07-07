NASA and Boeing aim to redo Starliner spacecraft test later this year after investigating failures

NASA and Boeing are targeting later this year to re-fly a key test of the company's Starliner spacecraft, although the U.S. space agency emphasized on Tuesday that a launch date has not yet been chosen.

A NASA investigation found 80 recommended changes for Boeing to make to its spacecraft, after the aerospace company's December spaceflight test failed due to multiple anomalies. Starliner was supposed launch to the International Space Station, deliver cargo and return safely — in a key final test before flying people.

But Starliner did not dock with the ISS after its autonomous flight-control system misfired shortly after the launch, putting Starliner in the wrong orbit. The spacecraft returned after about two days in orbit, safely landing as planned in the New Mexico desert. While Boeing was able to conduct tests of many parts of Starliner during the shortened flight, NASA declared the flight test a "close call," saying that the spacecraft could have been lost twice during the mission.

While NASA's investigation into the failed flight test was unfinished at the time, Boeing in April said that it will re-do the uncrewed flight test. The company had previously set aside $410 million in case re-flying the test was required.