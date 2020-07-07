Needham lowers Google estimates amid 'search weakness' and growing threat from Amazon

The Google search application is seen running on an iPhone on September 5, 2018.

Needham analysts predict Google's second quarter revenue will be down 7% year-over-year because of the company's declining U.S. search revenue. That's a downgrade from the firm's previous expectations of a 5% drop.

In June, eMarketer estimated that U.S. net search ad revenue would drop 7.2% this year. Needham analysts said they agree with the firm's call for declining U.S. search revenue, and said their sources suggest international ad revenues are down even more than in the U.S.

Google's ad weakness is being driven by "material declines in travel, auto, entertainment, media and retail ads — both search and video ads," Needham analysts said.

"Until COVID-19 is controlled enough that the economy strengthens and consumer demand returns," analysts said they expected those travel, entertainment, media and retail categories would remain weak.

Travel-related ad spend, which Google relies on heavily, was greatly affected by the pandemic amid stay-at-home orders and travel limitations. Needham analysts added that rising unemployment and GDP declines are driving lower consumer spending during Covid-19, which lowers advertising return-on-investments and, thus, search ad revenue.

Needham now expects Google's revenue to be flat or slightly down for the full year. It previously expected growth of between 2% and 3%.