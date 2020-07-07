Op-ed: How the widening wealth gap became color-blind

I was raised one and two sentences at a time, my father's clichés serving up life lessons at the kitchen table, after baseball practice or on the way home from school. He didn't have the patience for long-winded lectures and couldn't find his voice after biting his tongue at work — this was all he could muster in his attempt to keep me alive.

He used to tell me that there are two types of thieves: the ones who break into your house and steal your TV set, and the ones who convince you to sign on the dotted line. Understanding contract law with institutional impediments is a bit heavy for a 12-year-old; this would take years to unpack.

Recent events have shed light on the wealth gap that left Blacks on the short end of prosperity as we collectively stagger through an economic crisis that impacts all demographics. To be clear, nobody wins from a contest of sorrow, and most would agree that obstacle measuring is a dicey proposition, but this signature on this contract is what it would always end up being.

The basic tenets of capitalism include access to capital, fungible assets, being paid according to what the free markets are willing to bear and the enforcement of contracts. Suffice it to say, slavery and Jim Crow prevented fair wages.

Let's remember that Black police officers in Georgia couldn't participate in the state pension fund until 1976 and the Social Security Act of 1935 excluded farm workers and maids when 65% of Blacks down south were farm workers and maids — our piece of the pie repeatedly gerrymandered.

Blacks were three times as likely to get a subprime loan during the housing crisis when compared to white borrowers with the same credit rating. Nobody would make a reasonable argument that we have equal access to capital.

An asset is fungible if it is valued the same way as similar resources, and since Black homeowners were red-lined — denied access to federally backed loans — into the late 1960's, one can imagine that not all real estate wealth was created equally.