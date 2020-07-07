Residential solar play Sunrun surges on acquisition and the run may not be over, analysts say

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Shares of Sunrun surged nearly 30% to a new all-time high on Tuesday after the company announced that it will buy Vivint Solar in an all-stock deal that values the company at $3.2 billion, including debt.

The deal, which will merge the U.S.' two largest residential solar companies, comes as the industry attempts to bounce back from a slowdown caused by Covid-19.

In a statement SunRun said that the deal will grow the company's customer base to nearly 500,000, while saving roughly $90 million in costs on an annual basis.