Samsung says its second quarter profits likely rose 23%

Samsung Electronics Co. 8GB Double-Data-Rate (DDR) 4 memory modules are arranged for a photograph in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Samsung shares wavered Tuesday morning after the tech giant posted earnings guidance for the three months that ended in June.

Operating profit likely rose almost 23% to 8.1 trillion Korean won (about $6.8 billion) from a year ago, beating the 6.4 trillion won number that analysts predicted through Refinitiv SmartEstimate. Consolidated sales likely fell over 7% on-year to 52 trillion won, Samsung said.

The company did not provide a breakdown of how each unit performed in Tuesday's guidance but flagged a one-off gain in the display business, which counts Apple as a customer. It is likely that increased demand for memory chips helped offset some of the declines seen in other parts of the business.

Shares initially rose more than 1% before erasing gains to trade down 1.27% as of 9:08 a.m. HK/SIN.

Samsung's second-quarter results were "very strong," driven by the strength in its smartphones and consumer electronics business as well as the expected strength in the memory unit, Sanjeev Rana, a senior analyst at CLSA, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."