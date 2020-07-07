Social Security's trust funds at a greater risk for running dry amid pandemic. What that means for your retirement

People line up outside of the Social Security Administration office in San Francisco.

Prospective retirees often face one big question: How long can my funds last?

Now, a mainstay for retirement — Social Security — is facing the very same question.

Social Security relies on the money in its trust funds, from which it pays a portion of its benefits.

And the money disbursed to Amercians every year is no small amount.

About 65 million people will receive approximately $1 trillion in benefits this year, according to the Social Security Administration. Retired workers account for 45 million of those people, for a total of $67.7 billion each month. Their average monthly benefit is $1,503.

How long Social Security's funds will last had been a nagging question even before the coronavirus pandemic.

But now researchers are saying that the virus and its economic aftereffects could reduce the pot of money more quickly.

In April, the SSA said the trust funds could be depleted in 2035. At that point, the system will be able to pay 79% of promised benefits. (The remainder comes from payroll taxes paid by employers and employees.)

However, as the pandemic has worn on, other research has been more pessimistic.

A May report from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania found that the trust funds could run dry as early as 2032.