Buy this 'Democrat Agenda Outperformers' basket to play a Biden election victory, JPMorgan says

Caterpillar Inc. excavators are displayed for sale at the Whayne Supply Co. dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

With the 2020 presidential election just four months away, JPMorgan created a "Democrat Agenda Outperformers" basket for investors looking to bet on Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump and gains by Democrats in Congress.

Agenda items expected of a Biden presidency include a federal minimum wage hike, easing of some tariffs and trade war hostilities, and expanded infrastructure spending.

And though policy goals are often refined in the months leading up to the election, JPMorgan Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas says the campaign has already signaled a sufficient number of priorities to start to positioning.