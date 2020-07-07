U.S. is 'looking at' banning TikTok and Chinese social media apps, Pompeo says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, June 10, 2020.

The U.S. is "looking at" banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Monday.

His comments come amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China and as scrutiny on TikTok and Chinese technology firms continue to grow.

When asked in a Fox News interview if the U.S. should be looking at banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps, Pompeo said: "We are taking this very seriously. We are certainly looking at it."

"We have worked on this very issue for a long time," he said.

"Whether it was the problems of having Huawei technology in your infrastructure we've gone all over the world and we're making real progress getting that out. We declared ZTE a danger to American national security," Pompeo added, citing the two Chinese teleommunications networking companies.

"With respect to Chinese apps on peoples' cellphones, the United States will get this one right too."

TikTok was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.