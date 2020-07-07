Watch live: Trump addresses reopening schools in the fall amid nationwide coronavirus spikes

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, is expected to address on Tuesday from the White House reopening schools in the fall as state and local officials struggle with spikes in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide.

Dozens of states have seen resurgences in the number of confirmed cases, leading some to either reverse or pause parts of their reopening efforts.

Trump took to Twitter on Monday to demand that schools open in August and September.

"SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL," he wrote in a tweet.

It was not clear which schools Trump was referring to in the tweet, but around the country, educators and school officials have moved slowly in their decisions to hold in-person classes in the fall.

Harvard University is among those that's allowing some students to be on campus this fall, the school announced Monday. But students will have to take coronavirus tests every three days and classes will be taught online. Tuition will remain the same.

The outbreak has spread worldwide, with more than 11.6 million confirmed cases and over 538,780 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had at least 2.9 million cases and 130,306 deaths, according to the latest tallies.

-- CNBC's Michelle Gao contributed to this report.

