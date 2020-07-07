Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The Dow slid 396.85 points, or 1.51%, to close at 25,890.18. The S&P 500 declined 1.08% to end the day at 3,145.32. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.86% to 10,343.89. Stocks gave back some of the sharp gains from the previous session as a tech rally fizzled out and reopening names were under pressure.
Shares of the major tech companies closed well off their session highs, putting pressure on the major averages. Netflix closed around the flatline after hitting a record high along with Microsoft. Alphabet, Apple and Facebook also pared gains towards the end of the day.
Names that would benefit from the economy recovering also fell on Tuesday. Carnival Corp dropped 6.66% and Delta Air Lines slid 5.03%. Retailers Gap and Nordstrom closed lower by 4.32% and 3.73%, respectively.
Weekly mortgage applications data and Bed Bath & Beyond earnings are set for release Wednesday.
