Asia Pacific stocks set to trade lower as WHO warns coronavirus deaths could start to rise again

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set for a lower start to the Wednesday trading day as concerns around the coronavirus pandemic continue to linger.

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,475 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,440. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,614.69.

Shares in Australia were also set for a negative start to their trading day. The SPI futures contract was at 5,959, as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,012.90.

A World Health Organization official said Tuesday that it shouldn't "be a surprise" if coronavirus deaths start to rise again. Reported Covid-19 cases globally accelerated in June while the death toll has been falling. WHO officials warn that that there's a lag between rising cases and increasing deaths. It takes weeks after contracting the virus to fall seriously ill and potentially die from the coronavirus.

Cases have recently spiked stateside with Texas reporting more than 10,000 additional Covid-19 cases Tuesday — a record-breaking daily surge. In Asia Pacific, a recent uptick in cases in parts of Australia has prompted officials in Victoria state to impose stay-at-home restrictions in areas such as metropolitan Melbourne for six weeks.