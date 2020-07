President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd of supporters during a campaign rally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nov. 5, 2018.

The announcement of a successful vaccine before the 2020 election could narrow Joe Biden's poll lead over President Donald Trump, Morgan Stanley told its clients on Wednesday.

A vaccine would not only allow the Trump campaign to refocus the public's attention on improving economic data, but also offer investors a reason to brush off potential infection resurgences in the interim.