Facebook slammed over 'significant setbacks' in its own civil rights audit

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO testifies during a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing where they testified on the influence of foreign operations on social media on September 5, 2018.

Facebook has been roundly criticized by civil rights experts in a report detailing the findings of a two-year audit of the social media giant's policies.

In the 89-page report, published Wednesday, auditors wrote that some "vexing and heartbreaking decisions" made by Facebook were "significant setbacks for civil rights."

They said that, though the company has made progress since 2018 when the review was launched, it has also made "painful decisions over the last nine months with real world consequences."

"In our view Facebook has made notable progress in some areas, but it has not yet devoted enough resources or moved with sufficient speed to tackle the multitude of civil rights challenges that are before it," the auditors wrote.

It comes at a particularly tense time for Facebook, which is grappling with an exodus of advertisers boycotting the tech giant over a failure to tackle the spread of hate speech and misinformation. The boycott has gained significant momentum in recent weeks, with big brands from Starbucks to Unilever pulling ads from Facebook, and represents one of the biggest crises for the company in recent years.

Shares of the company — which hit a fresh record high on Tuesday despite the ad boycott — were down 1% in premarket trade.