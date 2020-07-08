Harvard, MIT sue Trump Administration over rule barring international students

Harvard University and MIT pushed back on Wednesday against a new rule that would require international students to take classes in-person this fall in order to stay in the country.

The guidelines issued Monday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement said "students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States."

Students who are enrolled in such programs "must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction," according to federal immigration authorities.

In response, MIT and Harvard jointly filed suit against ICE and the Department of Homeland Security in federal court in Massachusetts.

"ICE threw Harvard and MIT — indeed, virtually all of higher education in the United States — into chaos," the suit said.

"The order came down without notice — its cruelty surpassed only by its recklessness," Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said separately in a letter addressed to members of the Harvard community.

In the suit, the universities argue that ICE's decision "leaves universities across the country, including Harvard and MIT, in the untenable situation of either moving forward with their carefully calibrated, thoughtful and difficult decisions to proceed with their curricula fully or largely online in the fall of 2020 … or to attempt, with just weeks before classes resume, to provide in-person education despite the grave risk to public health and safety that such a change would entail."