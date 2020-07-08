Watch Healthy Returns: The path forward with Dr. Purvi Parikh

[The stream is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player below at that time.]

Understanding Vaccine Studies. This week on "Healthy Returns: The Path Forward," Meg Tirrell talks to Immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh about how vaccine trials work, who can participate, and how long until we know which drugs will be effective. Submit your questions using #HealthyReturns.

For more exclusive insights from our reporters and speakers, sign up for our Healthy Returns newsletter to get the latest delivered straight to your inbox weekly. And for a front row seat at CNBC Events, you can hear directly from the visionary executives, innovators, leaders and influencers taking the stage in "The Keynote Podcast." Listen now, however you get your podcasts.