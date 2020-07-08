Mike Santoli's market notes: Growth dominance, Buffett's great Apple investment, uptrend confirmed?

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

Lethargic, drifting market leans against the same obvious supports in Big Tech, with the tape caught in a weeks-long trading range and the economic-recovery groups weighing down the tape.

Noted yesterday the familiar setup vs. last month: Strong jobs report on a Friday carries stocks higher, with further upside follow-through Monday that seems to cap a rally. On June 8, it was the post-crash high of 3232 on the S&P 500. This Monday is was 3180. Last month, morning rallies failed the next two days, same as yesterday and today.