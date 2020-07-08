Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Mike Santoli's market notes: Growth dominance, Buffett's great Apple investment, uptrend confirmed?

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Warren Buffett
Gerry Miller | CNBC

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Lethargic, drifting market leans against the same obvious supports in Big Tech, with the tape caught in a weeks-long trading range and the economic-recovery groups weighing down the tape.
  • Noted yesterday the familiar setup vs. last month: Strong jobs report on a Friday carries stocks higher, with further upside follow-through Monday that seems to cap a rally. On June 8, it was the post-crash high of 3232 on the S&P 500. This Monday is was 3180. Last month, morning rallies failed the next two days, same as yesterday and today.