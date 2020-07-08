Op-ed: Only about 10% of companies emerge from a crisis stronger. We know one financial reason why

Tom Cruise as Cole Trickle at the racetrack ready to drive in a scene from the film 'Days of Thunder', 1990. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images) Moviepix | Getty Images

In a momentous scene in the movie "Days of Thunder," talented hot-shot NASCAR driver Cole Trickle, played by Tom Cruise, is approaching a turn. A fiery plume from a crash ahead has brought visibility down to zero and spinning and burning stock cars are sliding down from the top of the track. Without hesitation, Trickle puts his foot down on the accelerator, goes high, and powers through the billowing smoke, emerging safely and winning the Daytona 500. Today's CFOs are facing a similar cloud of uncertainty in a high-stakes race. The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world economy – businesses and industries have come to a screeching halt, unemployment has reached unprecedented levels, and the National Bureau of Economic Research declared that we officially entered a recession. Amid this chaos, CFOs find themselves in the spotlight, where the decisions they make today will be the difference between survival and failure. Those who embrace this opportunity to lead will be better positioned to emerge stronger and better than they were before. Here's how.

The post-crisis success story

In 2009, as the dust was beginning to settle on the global financial crisis, the Harvard Business Review mounted a year-long project to analyze corporate performance during the prior three global recessions. Almost one-fifth of the companies in the study didn't make it. Of the survivors, 80% barely limped through, paying the price for suboptimal choices between fostering growth and rationalizing costs. What had been good enough in benign times was far from it when the crunch came. Then there was another subset of companies who thrived post-crisis. They were a select few – just under 10% – and they did better on key financial parameters than they had before, as well as outperforming rivals in their industry by at least 10% in both sales and profits growth. These companies were the ones whose CFO figured out the balancing act between surviving an immediate shock and investing in the future. They reduced costs selectively with a focus on operational efficiency, while at the same time using their balance sheet as a weapon to boost vital spend on marketing, R&D, and new assets. In a crisis environment, the best CFOs are operational. They understand the business well enough to know exactly where to invest one incremental dollar for optimal performance, as well as the opportunity cost of not putting it someplace else, and combine that with peer benchmarking and market information to act quickly and with confidence.

You can't control what you can't see. In times of crisis, a CFO must have visibility across all aspects of their spend to know precisely where and how every dollar is spent.

As the situation before us continues to evolve, now is the time for CFOs to shift their focus to efforts that support building long-term resilience, while addressing needed changes to help them navigate in the short term. However, you can't control what you can't see. In times of crisis, a CFO must have visibility across all aspects of their spend to know precisely where and how every dollar is spent. They also need to be able to react quickly and confidently on data from their suppliers, and even their suppliers' suppliers, to mitigate third-party risks across the supply chain. If one supplier is at risk, a CFO should look to offer early payment to improve their liquidity, or quickly source a new supplier for redundancy if a critical supplier fails. Best-in-class CFOs are using big data and modern technology to confidently identify the right financial and operational levers to pull so they can chart a course forward, with the agility to avoid risks and the assertiveness to take advantage of opportunities.

How the best CFOs lead