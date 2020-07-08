Self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi: Avoid this common mistake when job hunting during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the global jobs market. From enjoying one of the tightest labor markets in years, the U.S. is now facing chronic unemployment rates, with similar stories playing out across the world.

That paradigm shift has moved power away from employees and over to employers, as countless candidates vie over the same positions. But there are still ample opportunities to stand out from the pack — particularly if you avoid one common interview mistake, according to personal finance coach Ramit Sethi.

Specifically, that means shifting your mindset from that of job seeker to "top performer," the New York Times bestselling author told CNBC Make It.

"The common thing that candidates do is they approach the interview with the mental model that they're trying to land the job," said the self-made millionaire. "Top performers know that they are evaluating the company as much as the company is evaluating them."