Self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi: Avoid this common mistake when job hunting during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the global jobs market. From enjoying one of the tightest labor markets in years, the U.S. is now facing chronic unemployment rates, with similar stories playing out across the world.
That paradigm shift has moved power away from employees and over to employers, as countless candidates vie over the same positions. But there are still ample opportunities to stand out from the pack — particularly if you avoid one common interview mistake, according to personal finance coach Ramit Sethi.
Specifically, that means shifting your mindset from that of job seeker to "top performer," the New York Times bestselling author told CNBC Make It.
"The common thing that candidates do is they approach the interview with the mental model that they're trying to land the job," said the self-made millionaire. "Top performers know that they are evaluating the company as much as the company is evaluating them."
That can be easier said than done in the current market. For those currently looking for work, the temptation can be to send out hundreds of resumes to increase the chances of landing an interview.
However, that can be like "sending them into a black hole," according to Sethi, who said that hiring managers are trained to sniff out generalized applications and lack of specificity. Instead, you should focus your attention on one to 10 most relevant openings, and tailor your applications specifically to each one.
The strategy can be surmised as research, identify and connect.
"With the proper research, 80% of your work should be done before you ever sit down for an interview," said Sethi.
When you do secure an interview, your main focus should be on displaying the right "competence triggers," he said. Examples of low, or negative, competence triggers include rambling and blurting out your salary demands, said Sethi.
Meanwhile high, or positive, triggers involve having a good understanding of the role and giving concise answers.
Finally, use the '"briefcase technique," which involves outlining your vision for what you plan to achieve in the first 90 days of the role. "It never fails to impress," said Sethi.
The current jobs landscape has made salary negotiation more difficult, and may have lowered the market value of your role. But in most cases, there is still be room to reach a deal you're happy with, according to Sethi, who outlined three steps to follow:
Don't miss: Ramit Sethi: Here's what to do if you're short on cash right now
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!