The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., June 26, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The market environment is pointing to a possible rally for stocks with stable dividends, Credit Suisse said in a note to clients.

The firm said that the number of stocks that qualify for its stable yield list has dropped significantly in recent years, but the ones that remain could be poised to outperform.

"Historically, when treasury yields decline, investors demonstrate a preference for the bondlike profiles of Stable Yield stocks," the note said.