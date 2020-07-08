Treasury yields mixed as U.S. surpasses 3 million coronavirus cases

U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Wednesday morning amid uncertainty over the pandemic.

At around 1:48 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at 0.6512% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down at 1.3819%. Yields move inversely to prices.

On Tuesday, long-maturity yields dropped on concerns over the coronavirus. The United States is grappling with a growing number of infections, having surpassed the 3 million threshold on Tuesday. In San Francisco, authorities decided to delay the reopening of indoor dining.

Speaking to CNBC, Nobel prize-winning economist Robert Shiller said he is worried about the long-lasting effects of the pandemic. "There might have to be closures again. It might have a worse psychological response the second time," he said in reference to a potential second wave.