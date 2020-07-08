Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman retires from Army after promotion was held up

National Security Council Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman arrives for a closed-door deposition at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on October 29, 2019. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who provided lawmakers with some of the most damaging testimony during President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings submitted his retirement paperwork Wednesday. Alexander Vindman, who served 21 years in the U.S. military and was up for a promotion, was thrust into the spotlight when he was called before the House of Representatives to testify into Trump's dealings with Ukraine. "Today I officially requested retirement from the US Army, an organization I love. My family and I look forward to the next chapter of our lives," Vindman wrote on Twitter. Vindman's lawyer alleges that since testifying in the impeachment saga late last year, the Army officer was bullied by Trump and his proxies and that "his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited."

"Through a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation, the President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President," wrote Vindman's lawyer, Ambassador David Pressman, in a Wednesday statement. "LTC Vindman's patriotism has cost him his career. Today our country loses a devoted soldier, but it is incumbent upon all of us to ensure it does not lose the values he represents," Pressman wrote. Last week, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said she would put a hold on the more than 1,000 military promotions until Secretary of Defense Mark Esper provided assurances that Vindman's promotion was not being blocked.

Impeachment drama

