Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Politics
Politics

Trump to host trade-focused dinner with executives from FedEx, Lockheed, Ford and others

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Kayla Tausche@kaylatausche
Key Points
  • The White House will discuss trade with numerous executives from the U.S. and Mexico in conjunction with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's visit to Washington, CNBC has learned.
  • The attendees will include FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith, UPS Executive Chairman David Abney, Intel CEO Bob Swan and Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet, according to a partial list obtained by CNBC.
Donald Trump leaves after a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (out of frame) in Mexico City on August 31, 2016.
Yuri Cortez | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump and his administration will discuss trade during a dinner with numerous executives from the U.S. and Mexico in conjunction with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's visit to Washington on Wednesday, CNBC has learned.

The attendees will include FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith, UPS Executive Chairman David Abney, Intel CEO Bob Swan and Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet, according to a partial list obtained by CNBC. Executives from Sempra, Shell, Ford, Nucor and others are also slated to attend, according to the list. 

VIDEO1:0301:03
White House hosting dinner for U.S. and Mexican executives, including from FedEx, Intel and Ford
Squawk on the Street

The working dinner with business and political leaders – a rarity during the coronavirus pandemic – will focus on cross-border trade and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the revamped trade deal that Trump signed into law in January. The accord replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, which had been in place since the mid-1990s and was heavily criticized by Trump.

Lopez Obrador is set to arrive at the White House at 2 p.m. ET and participate in a bilateral meeting with Trump shortly afterward, according to a scheduling email from the White House. Trump will host the working dinner with Lopez Obrador at 6:45 p.m., the schedule says.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was reportedly also invited to Washington to celebrate the trade agreement between the three nations, but he declined to attend.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.