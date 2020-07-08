UK unveils back-to-work bonus scheme and restaurant discounts for all citizens

U.K. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a back-to-work bonus scheme for businesses bringing furloughed employees back to work, and a 50% restaurant discount for all citizens through the month of August.

In a de-facto "mini-budget" unveiled Wednesday, Sunak told the House of Commons that the jobs retention scheme, which has subsidized wages for 9.3 million furloughed workers, will be tapered down to end in October. Businesses will receive £1,000 bonuses per furloughed worker retained through January earning at least £520 per month.

Sunak also unveiled the unprecedented move of a 50% discount for citizens to eat out from Monday to Wednesday through the month of August, in a bid to get the hospitality industry back up and running following months of lockdowns. The discount will max out at £10 per person and businesses will be able to claim it back from the government.

VAT for the hospitality and tourism sectors was also cut from 20% to 5% until January, costing the Treasury £4 billion.

Ahead of Wednesday's update, economists had warned that ending the furlough scheme in October would give rise to a much-feared unemployment crisis.

The Treasury had revealed Tuesday night that Sunak would announce a £2 billion ($2.5 billion) "kickstart scheme" aimed at subsidizing six-month work placements for people aged 16-24 who are at risk of long-term unemployment, along with a £111 million investment to triple the scale of traineeships in 2020-21. The move came as part of what the government terms a "three-point jobs plan."

Sunak also announced a temporary holiday from the property tax known as stamp duty for properties worth up to £500,000 in a bid to stimulate the property market.

In his March budget, Sunak announced a £30 billion ($39 billion) spending package to tackle the immediate health and labor market impact of the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.

As of Wednesday morning, the U.K. had recorded at least 287,880 cases of Covid-19 and 44,476 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.K. economy has contracted sharply since the beginning of the pandemic, with April's 20.4% fall in gross domestic product the steepest monthly decline on record. Meanwhile borrowing surged to £103.7 billion ($128.9 billion) in the April-May period, meaning public sector debt surpassed GDP for the first time since 1963.