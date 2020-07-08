Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Nikola, Caterpillar, Goldman Sachs & more

An employee assembles an excavator at the Caterpillar Inc. manufacturing facility in Victoria, Texas.

JPMorgan upgraded the hybrid truck manufacturing company and said the stock is "starting to look attractive" for long-term investors.

"The stock has fallen 40% in July month-to-date (S&P 500 up 1.5%), and could fall some more in the near term when the special purpose acquisition company shares are freely tradable (and can be sold short), but NKLA stock is now trading below our $45.00 price target and starting to look attractive for long-term investors in view of a number of potential positive catalysts in coming weeks and months. In our view NKLA is currently a story-stock, but we are on board as long as the company executes to plan, and providing the stock offers a favorable risk-reward trade-off."

Read more about this call here.