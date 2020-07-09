Asia Pacific stocks mostly higher as investors await China's June inflation data

Shares in Asia Pacific were mostly higher in Thursday morning trade as investors await the release of Chinese inflation data.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.27% in early trade as shares of conglomerate Softbank Group soared more than 4%. The Topix index, however, slipped 0.1%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.71%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.79%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.27% higher.

Chinese June inflation data is set to be released later on Thursday, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for that month expected to be out at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

The coronavirus pandemic is also likely to continue weighing on investor sentiment as the number of cases in the U.S. surpassed the 3 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University. As cases and deaths rise, data compiled by Apple Maps shows driving activity is slowing down across the country, which could be a warning sign for the economic comeback.

Globally, more than 11.88 million people have been infected while at least 545,398 lives have been taken, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.