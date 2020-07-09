Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia will help design clothing line honoring past Black baseball players

CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees talks to the media prior to Game 5 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Former New York Yankees ace CC Sabathia is ready to embrace another post-career business decision that he hopes will bring awareness to the legacy of Black players in baseball.

In a partnership with the Major League Baseball Players Association, apparel company Roots of Fight create a clothing collection to honor former Black icons who played in Major League Baseball. Sabathia will serve as the creative director of the clothing line.

A portion of the revenue will be directed to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) to "preserve and celebrate the rich history of African American baseball and its significance in the social advancement of America at large," said a statement announcing the partnership. Revenue from sales will also be directed to the estates of legendary Black players and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It's near and dear to my heart, that museum, so I wanted to do something to commemorate the 100th year of the Negro Leagues and something for the museum to bring awareness to it and drive people to Kansas City to go check it out," Sabathia told CNBC.

The MLB celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues on February 13, and the MLB was expected to honor the Negro Leagues this year before Covid-19 through its season in disarray.

The clothing collection will feature items, including hoodies, long-sleeved baseball t-shirts, and jackets. Former MLB great Jackie Robinson's name and likeness will be included, and items will cost up to $350.