Change Through Crisis: Innovating in Tough Times and Making it Stick

The CEOs of Accenture and Talend discuss how the challenges we face in these unprecedented times are shaping digital transformation today and share strategies for implementing change that will last into the future.

Christal Bemont, CEO, Talend

Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture

Jon Fortt, "Squawk Alley" Co-Anchor, CNBC

