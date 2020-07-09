Co-founder of an Indian alternative to TikTok says his firm will never accept Chinese investments

Indians surf the internet on their phones at a free Wi-Fi zone inside a suburban railway station in Mumbai on August 22, 2016.

India's recent move to ban dozens of Chinese mobile apps on security grounds has found favor among local start-ups, some of whom have seen a surge in users.

One of them is a short-form video sharing app called Chingari, which crossed 10 million downloads on the Android Play Store in under a month. It is seen as one of the local alternatives to TikTok, which has over 200 million users in India and is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.

Chingari co-founder Sumit Ghosh, who is also the chief product officer, said Wednesday that his start-up is in the process of closing a $10 million Series A funding round by next week to cope with the rapid growth in users over a short period of time. Its technical infrastructure is handled by Amazon Web Services, he said.

"We will be closing it by end of next week and announce it by end of this month. We are well-capitalized," Ghosh said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia." He declined to disclose valuation but described it as "a decent valuation, in terms of social networks coming out of India."

Ghosh proclaimed his firm would not seek funding from Chinese investors.

"No Chinese money, no Chinese companies' money ... no Chinese direct or indirect money in Chingari ever. Not now, not ever," he said, adding, "It will be the global (venture capitals), operating out of U.S. or U.K. – there's a lot of global money available so definitely, no Chinese money."

Other local video-sharing apps similar to TikTok, including Roposo, have also gained in popularity, Reuters reported.