Coronavirus relief policies kept 10 million Americans out of poverty. They're set to expire in July

A new report from the Urban Institute finds that three federal policies intended to help families weather the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have kept more than 10 million Americans out of poverty this year.

Two relief bills signed in March, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, provided funds for several emergency programs, including a one-time economic impact payment, expanded unemployment insurance benefits and enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.

With the aid of these policies, the annual poverty rate is projected to be 9.2%, with 29.3 million Americans living in poverty in 2020, according to the Urban Institute report. The Census Bureau defines the poverty threshold as roughly $13,000 for a single individual and $26,000 for a family of four with two adults and two children.

Without current pandemic response measures, however, the poverty rate would have been 12.4%, impacting 39.5 million people.

Broken down by race, the report estimates that 4.6 million White, 2.1 million Black and 2.7 million Hispanic people will be kept out of poverty due to relief efforts.

Black and Hispanic communities have been disproportionately impacted by both the health and economic devastation of the pandemic due to a host of factors, including over-representation in low-paying service jobs that can't be done remotely and a lack of access to health care. Even with the relief measures, poverty rates remain highest for Black and Hispanic people, at 15.2% and 13.7% respectively, compared with a 6.6% poverty rate for White people.

Had the current recession not happened, analysts project the U.S. would have had an annual poverty rate of 11.1% in 2020. That means recent relief efforts have both kept families out of poverty during the economic upheaval of the pandemic, and also lifted families above the poverty threshold, says Gregory Acs, vice president for income and benefits policy at the Urban Institute and an author of the report.

With that said, he tells CNBC Make It that seeing reduced poverty rates averaged over a year doesn't have a sustaining impact if certain policies that brought down those rates end.

Families kept from or lifted out of poverty likely "got some breathing room," Acs says, "but it's unlikely they will have saved those resources to stretch out into the next five months and into 2021."

"Their story in the first half of the year will be different from their story in the second half of the year," Acs says.