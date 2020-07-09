iPhone users can now get a first look at the biggest changes coming to their phones this fall

Apple on Thursday released the first public beta version of iOS 14, the latest version of the iPhone operating system.

The software allows anyone with an iPhone that came out in 2015 or later to try out the software that will launch with iPhone models in the fall. It's not the final, fully polished version of iOS 14 — that's usually released in September.

The public beta enables users who want to see what changes Apple has made this year and access new features, such as a redesigned home screen with automatically updating widgets, automatically organizing apps, and a new Siri interface. Interested users can sign up for the public beta here.

This version of iOS isn't for everyone — as beta software, it's got bugs in it, and many users report these bugs to Apple so it can fix them before the official launch later this year. If you prize stability on your phone, you most likely want to wait until the fall release.

But if you're curious or a tech enthusiast, it's a good way to get ahead of some big changes coming to iPhones this fall. Here's what's new: