Morgan Stanley strategist says these stocks can keep up with changing consumer behavior

Shoppers, some wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), of a face mask or covering as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, queue to enter a recently re-opened Nike store at Gunwharf Keys shopping centre in Portsmouth, southern England on June 16, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Companies that are able to successfully transition to a post-Covid world will be the big winners over the next few quarters, according to Morgan Stanley.

Adam Virgadamo, U.S. equity strategy executive director at Morgan Stanley, expects "changes in consumption patterns" to cause big pull forwards in e-commerce and delivery of services to the home.

"Ultimately what we like are strong, well-positioned, well-known consumer brands that can benefit from this direct-to-consumer shift," Adam Virgadamo, U.S. equity strategy executive director at Morgan Stanley, said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Thursday.