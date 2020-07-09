'Glee' star Naya Rivera missing after son found alone in boat on California lake

Authorities are searching a Southern California lake for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat she had rented Wednesday.

The 33-year-old had been boating with her son on Lake Piru, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said. Rivera rented a boat around 1 p.m., the department reported, and her son was found napping alone in the vessel three hours later.

Rivera's son said the two had been swimming, but Rivera never returned, according to Capt. Eric Buschow. The boy was wearing a life vest and another adult life vest was found on the boat, he said.

As of late Wednesday, authorities were still treating Rivera's disappearance as a missing person investigation and planned to continue their search Thursday morning at daybreak. The sheriff's department said this "may well be a case of drowning" but is still considered a search and rescue mission.

Rivera is best known for her portrayal of Santana Lopez on "Glee," a show that aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015 and centered around a high school glee club.