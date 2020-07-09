NYU's 'Dean of Valuation' on Tesla's massive run: The virus 'handicapped' its competition

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
Tesla's unstoppable run this year is largely driven by the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused disproportionate damage to older, more capital-intensive automakers, according to Wall Street's valuation guru.
Shares of Tesla have exploded lately, soaring 30% this month alone and bringing its 2020 gains to a whopping 230%. New York University professor Aswath Damodaran, sometimes called the "Dean of Valuation," called Tesla a "story stock," meaning its prices are not driven by news events or fundamentals.