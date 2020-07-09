Siemens Energy to set out plan to exit coal-generated electricity: CEO

Siemens Chief Executive said on Thursday he wanted the future managing board of Siemens Energy to quickly set out plans to exit coal-generated electricity

"The fight against climate change requires a decisive change in power generation, as it is responsible for about 40 percent of global energy-related CO2 emissions," Joe Kaeser told an online general meeting on spinning out the power business.

"That is why I have asked the Managing Board of Siemens Energy AG to quickly present a stakeholder-friendly plan to phase out coal-based power generation."