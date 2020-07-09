The Budgetnista reacts to a 27-year-old who earns $88,000 and is paying off tens of thousands in debt

If Tiffany Aliche, personal finance expert and founder of The Budgetnista, had to give Christine Hopkins a grade for money management, it would be an A+, she says.

That's because 27-year-old Hopkins, who earns $88,000 in the Bay Area, is taking control of her finances and working hard to become debt-free. "I think that's a more comfortable way to live and gives you a lot more freedom financially," Hopkins said in a 2019 interview with CNBC Make It.

In her early 20s, Hopkins let her spending get out of hand. Between clothes and travel, she racked up more than $11,000 in credit card debt, on top of the $17,000 she has left to pay on her student loans.

When she realized other people her age were debt-free and socking away savings, she knew she had to make a change. She started working with a financial advisor through The Financial Gym to put together a plan to build up her emergency fund and eliminate her debt.