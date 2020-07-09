These are Jefferies' top stocks to play the second-half economic 'upswing'

A Nabors Industries worker uses a power washer to clean the floor of a rig drilling for Chevron in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas.

Recent economic data indicates the U.S. economy is bouncing back from the initial downturn sparked by the coronavirus.

The Labor Department said Tuesday hirings in May hit a one-month record while layoffs dropped to 1.4% from 5.9% in April. Last week, the department said a record 4.8 million jobs were created in June, easily topping expectations. Data from the Institute for Supply Management also showed the activity in the U.S. manufacturing and services sectors rebounded last month.

Analysts at Jefferies compiled a list of stocks across different sectors for investors to invest in this economic "upswing."

Below are some of the names highlighted by the investment banking firm.