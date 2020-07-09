Tom Brady and Scott Boras are among sports figures with companies on government's PPP list

Tom Brady's sports performance and nutrition company received federal funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to information released by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

TB12, Inc., based in Massachusetts, received between $350,000 and $1 million in a loan processed by Cambridge Savings Bank, according to the SBA list revealing companies that applied for over $150,000.

The PPP loans and grants were part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law this spring. The loans were designed to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic retain or rehire employees.

Brady, 42, agreed to a two-year $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. The six-time Super Bowl champ has made roughly $350 million in his career, including $45 million in 2019, his final season with the New England Patriots, according to Forbes.

The list doesn't reveal how many jobs TB12 saved with the money or if the company returned the funds. A request for comment to New York-based public relations firm Jonesworks, which represents TB12, was not immediately returned.

Brady isn't the only rich sports figure represented on the list. Major League Baseball super-agent Scott Boras, who negotiated New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole's $324 million deal, appears via three different entities.