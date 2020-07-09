Watch live: Biden speaks about his plan for economic recovery

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on his economic recovery plan Thursday in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, as U.S. coronavirus cases continue to surge.

His remarks come a week after the release of what President Donald Trump called a "spectacular" jobs report, which revealed that the economy added 4.8 million jobs last month, a figure that surpassed projected expectations. Biden criticized Trump, suggesting the jobs report wasn't reflective of the reality for many Americans.

"Make no mistake, we're still in a deep, deep job hole because Donald Trump has so badly bungled the response to coronavirus," the presumptive Democratic nominee said. "For everyone whose job hasn't come back, for everyone who doesn't own stock, who can't get a sweetheart loan through connections, does this feel like a victory?"

The coronavirus pandemic has roiled markets, forcing small businesses nationwide to shutter for months and leaving millions out of a job.

Biden's campaign said his economic plan will create millions of jobs and will enforce a $15 federal minimum wage, as well as a mandate for 12 weeks of paid family leave and universal pre-K.

Additionally, some items included in his economic plan attempt to reverse Trump's signature policies. Biden promises to expand the Affordable Care Act and add more public options for health care, as well as raise taxes on corporations.

The coronavirus outbreak has spread worldwide, with more than 12 million confirmed cases and over 550,159 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had at least 3 million cases and 132,309 deaths, according to the latest tallies.

— CNBC's Kayla Tausche contributed to this report.

