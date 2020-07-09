What to watch today: Wall Street set for mixed open after Wednesday's rally

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares fell 9% in premarket trading after the home goods retailer said sales tumbled nearly 50% during its latest quarter, even as online sales surged more than 100% during April and May. The company also plans to permanently close roughly 200 of its namesake stores over the next two years, starting later in 2020. Costco Wholesale (COST) shares rose about 1.5% in the premarket after the big box retailer released sales results for June. Costco saw an 11% increase in net-sales of $16.18 billion last month. Wedbush hiked its price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $240 per share from $165 per share. The new price target implies an upside of 16.3% from Wednesday's close of $206.35 over the next 12 months. BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and Massachusetts General Hospital reached a deal, in which the hospital will provide a BioXcel investigational drug to coronavirus patients who may require calming. BioXcel shares rose more than 4%.

WATERCOOLER