WHO warns the coronavirus is 'getting worse,' continues to accelerate

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a press conference following an emergency talks over the new SARS-like virus spreading in China and other nations in Geneva on January 22, 2020.

More than six months after the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, the "once-in-a-century pandemic" continues to accelerate, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday.

"The virus can be brought under control," he said in his opening remarks to a member states mission briefing in Geneva. "But in most of the world, the virus is not under control; it's getting worse."

The new coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan, China, in late December, has infected more than 12 million people around the world and killed at least 550,300 people so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than half of the world's cases have been identified in the Americas, according to WHO's latest situation report.

"The pandemic is still accelerating," Tedros added. "The total number of cases has doubled in the last six weeks."

Countries that have successfully prevented an outbreak or contained one did so using fundamental public health measures such as testing broadly for the virus, conducting aggressive contact tracing and isolating people who might have been exposed, Tedros said. He added that both poor and rich countries have faltered.

"The virus has upended health systems in some of the world's wealthiest nations, while some countries that have mounted a successful response have been of modest means," he said.

The remarks come days after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration submitted its notice to the United Nations secretary-general to withdraw from the WHO. The notice to withdraw is just the first step in a yearlong process that will rely on several factors outside of Trump's control, including cooperation from Congress and whether the president is reelected in November.

Trump has frequently criticized the WHO's management of the global response to the pandemic amid scrutiny of the U.S. response. The U.S. has the largest coronavirus outbreak in the world, and while many of its allies in Europe and elsewhere have managed to bring daily new cases down to a manageable level, the U.S. has failed to do the same.