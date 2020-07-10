Asia Pacific markets trade lower as 'coronavirus anxiety' dominates sentiment

Asia Pacific markets slipped in early trade on Friday, following a mixed overnight on Wall Street where coronavirus concerns pushed investors into tech stocks.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 fell 0.45%, with most sectors trading lower. The heavily-weighted financials subindex was down 0.65% while the energy subindex declined 1.57%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was fractionally lower while the Topix index fell 0.35%. In South Korea, the Kospi index was down 0.39%.

"Coronavirus anxiety dominated market sentiment in a day where major economic releases were scarce," Kishti Sen, an economist at ANZ Research, wrote in a morning note about the overnight session.

"That left the focus on the high frequency data and daily COVID-19 news," Sen said.