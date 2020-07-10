Asia Pacific markets trade lower as 'coronavirus anxiety' dominates sentiment

Asia Pacific markets slipped in early trade on Friday, following a mixed overnight on Wall Street where coronavirus concerns pushed investors into tech stocks.
Australia's benchmark ASX 200 fell 0.45%, with most sectors trading lower. The heavily-weighted financials subindex was down 0.65% while the energy subindex declined 1.57%.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan was fractionally lower while the Topix index fell 0.35%. In South Korea, the Kospi index was down 0.39%.
"Coronavirus anxiety dominated market sentiment in a day where major economic releases were scarce," Kishti Sen, an economist at ANZ Research, wrote in a morning note about the overnight session.
"That left the focus on the high frequency data and daily COVID-19 news," Sen said.
Infection cases in the United States rose with California and Florida among 12 states hitting record-breaking, seven-day averages for daily new cases, a CNBC analysis showed.
The World Health Organization said that though the virus, which has infected more than 12 million globally, can be brought under control, it's "getting worse" in most of the world.
In the currency market, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, rose 0.1% from the previous session to 96.801.
The Japanese yen changed hands at 107.22 per dollar, strengthening from levels around 107.60 earlier in the week but relatively flat from its previous close. The Australian dollar slipped 0.1%, trading at $0.6956.
Oil prices rebounded Friday morning during Asian hours following more than 2% decline on Thursday.
Global benchmark Brent rose 0.38% to $42.51 while U.S. crude added 0.28% to $39.73 a barrel.
Vivek Dhar from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a morning note that a stronger U.S. dollar and concerns "linked directly to the spread and impact of COVID‑19 in the US," weighed on oil overnight.