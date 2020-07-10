Coronavirus live updates: Italy to extend state of emergency; Nevada rolls back reopen for bars

The coronavirus is "most likely" transmitted through particles in the air, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Josep Jansa, group leader of response at the ECDC, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday that it was "most likely there is potential for aerosol transmission" of Covid-19. He added that the ECDC had never discarded this as a possibility, and said there was evidence the coronavirus had spread more easily in closed environments or when people participated in activities like choir singing.

The World Health Organization said this week that it was reviewing new evidence on whether Covid-19 can spread through particles in the air.

The ECDC, which expects coronavirus cases to begin rising again in Europe over the coming months, recommends wearing face coverings, combined with other prevention measures, to mitigate the spread of the disease.

"It has to be a combination because using masks and putting that as the main and central measure can bring this false sense of safety," Jansa told CNBC. "(People think) 'while I'm using a mask I don't need to do anything else,' and that's not the case. So, clear ventilation of spaces, respiratory etiquette, together with the other measures, that's the way forward." —Chloe Taylor