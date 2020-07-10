Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen back in prison after he balked at media gag order

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives back at home after being released from prison during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., May 21, 2020.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, has been sent back to prison from which he was released in May, a day after balking at a requirement that he refrain from speaking to the media or publishing a book while under home confinement.

Cohen's lawyer Jeffrey Levine said in an interview that he is trying to speak with Bureau of Prisons officials to discuss what can be done to get him out of the federal prison in Otisville, New York.

The attorney said Cohen is at risk of catching the coronavirus there because of preexisting health issues. Cohen was released from Otisville in late May because of concerns he would become infected with the virus.

Records show eight inmates and one staff member at Otisville have Covid-19.

Levine accused the Bureau of Prisons of issuing a "false narrative" in justifying that Cohen be abruptly taken into custody Thursday. Cohen's lawyer also said he will ask a federal judge to get involved in the situation if he cannot resolve it with the agency.

As of Friday morning, Levine said, he has been unable to get a response from the bureau in his efforts to contact officials there.

The bureau has said Cohen, 53, was taken into custody after the Manhattan resident refused to sign an agreement that included multiple restrictions, including the media gag, which would bar him from speaking to journalists, posting on social media and publishing a book.

Such a gag would prevent Cohen from speaking out publicly against his former client Trump, as he has done repeatedly in the past, until his criminal sentence expires next year.

A copy of the order said the purpose of the gag, which also would require Cohen to tell family and friends not to post on social media on his behalf, "is to avoid glamorizing or bringing publicity to your status as a sentenced inmate serving a custodial term in the community."

Levine said Cohen, who planned to release a book in coming months about his work for Trump, never refused to sign the deal.

"That is absolutely not true," Levine said.