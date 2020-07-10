Here's how to go to college for free

With more Americans under financial pressure due to the coronavirus, paying for college is a growing problem.

Nearly 70% of families are worried about how they will cover the cost and more than half now say their higher education plans have changed due to Covid-19.

By necessity, some students will attend a community college close to home or delay going to college altogether.

So the possibility of free tuition could make all the difference.

The Community College of Denver recently said it will offer free tuition to all 2020 graduates of Denver public schools, including undocumented students, who meet the requirements for in-state tuition.

Connecticut also just announced a tuition-free community college program for 2020.

"With the economic effects of the pandemic lingering, the opportunity for individuals to access a community college education is more imperative than ever," David Levinson, the interim president of Connecticut State Community College, said in a statement.

The program, called PACT, is open to graduates of a public or private Connecticut high schools who will be first-time college students.