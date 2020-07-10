Your iPhone is getting tons of fun new features this fall, but you can try them now — here's how

Apple released the public beta for iOS 14 on Thursday and anyone can install it on their iPhone (so long as it's an iPhone 6s or newer.)

It's a test version of the full software that will eventually roll out to all iPhones this fall, and it includes a lot of fun new features.

There are widgets on the home screen, for example, so you can see little windows that show the weather, photos, music controls and more. And it automatically organizes all of your apps for you. Plus, Siri has a new look and doesn't take over the whole screen.

I've been running the early beta on my iPhone for the past few weeks and it works pretty well. I haven't run into many problems. If you're OK with some relatively minor bugs -- sometimes the weather widget doesn't load for me -- or just have an old iPhone lying around and want to test out the new features to see what they're like, it's really easy to run the public beta of iOS 14.

Here's how to try the iOS 14 public beta.